Equity Lifestyle Properties, In – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.8% Upside

25th October 2020

Equity Lifestyle Properties, In with ticker code (ELS) have now 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 76 and 65 with the average target price sitting at 71.86. With the stocks previous close at 62.03 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 15.8%. The 50 day MA is 63.33 while the 200 day moving average is 63.49. The company has a market cap of $11,347m. Company Website: http://www.equitylifestyleproperties.com

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of July 20, 2020, we own or have an interest in 413 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 156,713 sites.

