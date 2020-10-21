Equity Lifestyle Properties, In – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.5% Upside

Equity Lifestyle Properties, In with ticker code (ELS) have now 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 76 and 65 calculating the mean target price we have 71.86. Now with the previous closing price of 63.88 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 12.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 63.93 and the 200 moving average now moves to 63.36. The market capitalisation for the company is $11,476m. Find out more information at: http://www.equitylifestyleproperties.com

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of July 20, 2020, we own or have an interest in 413 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 156,713 sites.

