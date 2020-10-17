Don't Miss
Home » USA Broker Ratings » Equity Lifestyle Properties, In – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.2% Upside

Equity Lifestyle Properties, In – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.2% Upside

17th October 2020

Equity Lifestyle Properties, In found using ticker (ELS) have now 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 76 and 65 calculating the mean target price we have 71.86. With the stocks previous close at 64.62 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 11.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 64.08 and the 200 day MA is 63.12. The company has a market cap of $11,709m. Find out more information at: http://www.equitylifestyleproperties.com

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of July 20, 2020, we own or have an interest in 413 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 156,713 sites.

Click here to be notified of future articles like this

 or set a free stock price alert for your favorite stocks

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn

You can read the full archive by clicking the EPIC code.

© 2020 - DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.