Equity Lifestyle Properties, In – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.2% Upside

Equity Lifestyle Properties, In found using ticker (ELS) have now 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 76 and 65 calculating the mean target price we have 71.86. With the stocks previous close at 64.62 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 11.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 64.08 and the 200 day MA is 63.12. The company has a market cap of $11,709m. Find out more information at: http://www.equitylifestyleproperties.com

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of July 20, 2020, we own or have an interest in 413 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 156,713 sites.

