Equity Lifestyle Properties, In – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.0% Upside

Equity Lifestyle Properties, In with ticker code (ELS) have now 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 84 and 62 calculating the average target price we see 70.2. With the stocks previous close at 65.59 this indicates there is a potential upside of 7.0%. The day 50 moving average is 64.33 while the 200 day moving average is 69.98. The market capitalisation for the company is $12,790m. Company Website: https://www.equitylifestyleproperties.com

The potential market cap would be $13,689m based on the market concensus.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.