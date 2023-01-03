Equity Lifestyle Properties, In – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.6% Upside

Equity Lifestyle Properties, In found using ticker (ELS) have now 10 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 84 and 62 calculating the mean target price we have 69.6. With the stocks previous close at 65.32 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 6.6%. The 50 day MA is 63.77 and the 200 day moving average is 70.23. The company has a market cap of $12,622m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.equitylifestyleproperties.com

The potential market cap would be $13,449m based on the market concensus.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.