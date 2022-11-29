Equity Lifestyle Properties, In – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.6% Upside

Equity Lifestyle Properties, In found using ticker (ELS) now have 10 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 84 and 62 with a mean TP of 69.2. Given that the stocks previous close was at 64.92 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 6.6%. The day 50 moving average is 63.27 and the 200 day MA is 71.55. The company has a market cap of $12,465m. Find out more information at: https://www.equitylifestyleproperties.com

The potential market cap would be $13,287m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.