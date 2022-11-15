Equity Lifestyle Properties, In – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.7% Upside

Equity Lifestyle Properties, In with ticker code (ELS) now have 10 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 84 and 62 calculating the mean target price we have 69.2. Given that the stocks previous close was at 66.11 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 4.7%. The 50 day MA is 64.5 while the 200 day moving average is 72.09. The company has a market capitalisation of $12,340m. Company Website: https://www.equitylifestyleproperties.com

The potential market cap would be $12,917m based on the market concensus.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.