Equity Lifestyle Properties, In – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.6% Upside

Equity Lifestyle Properties, In with ticker code (ELS) have now 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 84 and 62 with the average target price sitting at 71.5. Now with the previous closing price of 69 this would imply there is a potential upside of 3.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 65.68 and the 200 day MA is 69.32. The market cap for the company is $13,218m. Find out more information at: https://www.equitylifestyleproperties.com

The potential market cap would be $13,696m based on the market concensus.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.