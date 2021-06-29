Equity Lifestyle Properties, In – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.0% Upside

Equity Lifestyle Properties, In found using ticker (ELS) have now 10 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 83 and 72 calculating the average target price we see 78. Now with the previous closing price of 75.74 this indicates there is a potential upside of 3.0%. The day 50 moving average is 72.8 and the 200 day moving average is 65.81. The market cap for the company is $13,834m. Find out more information at: http://www.equitylifestyleproperties.com

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.