Equity Lifestyle Properties, In – Consensus Indicates Potential 23.8% Upside

Equity Lifestyle Properties, In found using ticker (ELS) now have 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 92 and 65 calculating the average target price we see 74.4. Given that the stocks previous close was at 60.08 this indicates there is a potential upside of 23.8%. The day 50 moving average is 69.42 and the 200 day MA is 73.91. The company has a market capitalisation of $12,227m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.equitylifestyleproperties.com

The potential market cap would be $15,141m based on the market concensus.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.