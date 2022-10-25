Equity Lifestyle Properties, In – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.8% Upside

Equity Lifestyle Properties, In found using ticker (ELS) now have 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 84 and 65 calculating the average target price we see 71.7. Given that the stocks previous close was at 58.37 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 22.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 68.14 and the 200 day MA is 73.38. The market cap for the company is $11,404m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.equitylifestyleproperties.com

The potential market cap would be $14,008m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.