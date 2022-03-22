Twitter
Equity Lifestyle Properties, In – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.8% Upside

Equity Lifestyle Properties, In with ticker code (ELS) have now 10 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 97 and 85 with the average target price sitting at 91.8. Now with the previous closing price of 75.99 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 20.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 76.92 and the 200 moving average now moves to 80.87. The company has a market capitalisation of $13,800m. Visit the company website at: https://www.equitylifestyleproperties.com

The potential market cap would be $16,671m based on the market concensus.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

