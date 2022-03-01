Equity Lifestyle Properties, In – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.7% Upside

Equity Lifestyle Properties, In found using ticker (ELS) now have 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 97 and 85 with the average target price sitting at 91.8. With the stocks previous close at 76.08 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 20.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 79.9 and the 200 moving average now moves to 80.47. The company has a market cap of $13,717m. Visit the company website at: https://www.equitylifestyleproperties.com

The potential market cap would be $16,551m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.