Equity Lifestyle Properties, In – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.8% Upside

Equity Lifestyle Properties, In with ticker code (ELS) have now 11 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 93 and 72 and has a mean target at 87.18. Given that the stocks previous close was at 84.79 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 2.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 82.76 while the 200 day moving average is 78.81. The market capitalisation for the company is $15,362m. Company Website: http://www.equitylifestyleproperties.com

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.