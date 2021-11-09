Equity Lifestyle Properties, In – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.8% Upside

Equity Lifestyle Properties, In with ticker code (ELS) have now 11 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 93 and 72 and has a mean target at 87.18. Given that the stocks previous close was at 84.79 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 2.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 82.76 while the 200 day moving average is 78.81. The market capitalisation for the company is $15,362m. Company Website: http://www.equitylifestyleproperties.com
We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.
