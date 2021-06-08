Equity Lifestyle Properties, In – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.0% Upside

Equity Lifestyle Properties, In with ticker code (ELS) have now 10 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 80 and 67 calculating the mean target price we have 74.7. Now with the previous closing price of 73.21 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 2.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 69.77 and the 200 day MA is 64.08. The market cap for the company is $13,506m. Find out more information at: http://www.equitylifestyleproperties.com

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.