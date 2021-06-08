Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Equity Lifestyle Properties, In – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.0% Upside

Broker Ratings

Equity Lifestyle Properties, In with ticker code (ELS) have now 10 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 80 and 67 calculating the mean target price we have 74.7. Now with the previous closing price of 73.21 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 2.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 69.77 and the 200 day MA is 64.08. The market cap for the company is $13,506m. Find out more information at: http://www.equitylifestyleproperties.com

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Share on Stocktwits

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Sustainability

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.