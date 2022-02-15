Equity Lifestyle Properties, In – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.6% Upside

Equity Lifestyle Properties, In found using ticker (ELS) now have 10 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 97 and 85 and has a mean target at 91.8. Now with the previous closing price of 77.43 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 18.6%. The 50 day MA is 81.36 and the 200 day moving average is 80.21. The company has a market cap of $14,072m. Visit the company website at: https://www.equitylifestyleproperties.com

The potential market cap would be $16,683m based on the market concensus.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.