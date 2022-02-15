Equity Lifestyle Properties, In – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.6% Upside

Equity Lifestyle Properties, In found using ticker (ELS) now have 10 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 97 and 85 and has a mean target at 91.8. Now with the previous closing price of 77.43 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 18.6%. The 50 day MA is 81.36 and the 200 day moving average is 80.21. The company has a market cap of $14,072m. Visit the company website at: https://www.equitylifestyleproperties.com
The potential market cap would be $16,683m based on the market concensus.
We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.