Equity Lifestyle Properties, In – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.6% Upside

Equity Lifestyle Properties, In with ticker code (ELS) now have 10 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 92 and 73 and has a mean target at 80.9. With the stocks previous close at 70 this would imply there is a potential upside of 15.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 73.06 and the 200 day moving average is 76.64. The company has a market cap of $13,666m. Company Website: https://www.equitylifestyleproperties.com
The potential market cap would be $15,795m based on the market concensus.
We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.