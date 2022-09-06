Twitter
Equity Lifestyle Properties, In – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.6% Upside

Equity Lifestyle Properties, In with ticker code (ELS) now have 10 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 92 and 73 and has a mean target at 80.9. With the stocks previous close at 70 this would imply there is a potential upside of 15.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 73.06 and the 200 day moving average is 76.64. The company has a market cap of $13,666m. Company Website: https://www.equitylifestyleproperties.com

The potential market cap would be $15,795m based on the market concensus.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

