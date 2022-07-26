Equity Lifestyle Properties, In – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.5% Upside

Equity Lifestyle Properties, In found using ticker (ELS) now have 11 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 95 and 71 with the average target price sitting at 82.18. Now with the previous closing price of 71.8 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 14.5%. The 50 day MA is 72.22 and the 200 moving average now moves to 78.18. The company has a market capitalisation of $13,952m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.equitylifestyleproperties.com

The potential market cap would be $15,969m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.