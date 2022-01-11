Equity Lifestyle Properties, In – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.3% Upside

Equity Lifestyle Properties, In found using ticker (ELS) have now 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 97 and 85 and has a mean target at 91.8. With the stocks previous close at 81 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 13.3%. The day 50 moving average is 84.54 and the 200 moving average now moves to 78.81. The market capitalisation for the company is $14,780m. Company Website: https://www.equitylifestyleproperties.com

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.