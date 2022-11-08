Equity Lifestyle Properties, In – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.5% Upside

Equity Lifestyle Properties, In found using ticker (ELS) have now 10 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 84 and 62 with a mean TP of 69.2. With the stocks previous close at 61.5 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 12.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 65.42 and the 200 day moving average is 72.46. The company has a market cap of $11,986m. Visit the company website at: https://www.equitylifestyleproperties.com
The potential market cap would be $13,487m based on the market concensus.
You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.
We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.