Equity Lifestyle Properties, In – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.5% Upside

Equity Lifestyle Properties, In found using ticker (ELS) have now 10 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 84 and 62 with a mean TP of 69.2. With the stocks previous close at 61.5 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 12.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 65.42 and the 200 day moving average is 72.46. The company has a market cap of $11,986m. Visit the company website at: https://www.equitylifestyleproperties.com

The potential market cap would be $13,487m based on the market concensus.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.