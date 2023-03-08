Equity – Consensus Indicates Potential 24.3% Upside

Equity with ticker code (EQC) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 27 and 24 calculating the mean target price we have 25.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 20.52 this would imply there is a potential upside of 24.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 24.67 while the 200 day moving average is 26.03. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,227m. Company Website: https://www.eqcre.com

The potential market cap would be $2,768m based on the market concensus.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC’s same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.