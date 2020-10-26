Equity – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.6% Upside

Equity with ticker code (EQC) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 32 and 29.5 calculating the mean target price we have 30.75. With the stocks previous close at 26.6 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 15.6%. The 50 day MA is 28.5 while the 200 day moving average is 31.35. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,245m. Company Website: http://www.eqcre.com

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC’s same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

