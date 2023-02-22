Equity – Consensus Indicates Potential -1.8% Downside

Equity found using ticker (EQC) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 27 and 24 with the average target price sitting at 25.5. With the stocks previous close at 25.97 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -1.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 25.47 and the 200 day MA is 26.25. The market cap for the company is $2,837m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.eqcre.com

The potential market cap would be $2,785m based on the market concensus.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC’s same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.