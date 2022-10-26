Equity – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.0% Upside

Equity with ticker code (EQC) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 30 and 25.92 calculating the average target price we see 27.96. Now with the previous closing price of 25.65 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 9.0%. The day 50 moving average is 25.82 while the 200 day moving average is 26.7. The company has a market cap of $2,857m. Find out more information at: https://www.eqcre.com

The potential market cap would be $3,114m based on the market concensus.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC’s same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.