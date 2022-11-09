Equity – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.4% Upside

Equity with ticker code (EQC) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 30 and 27 with a mean TP of 28.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 26.3 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 8.4%. The 50 day MA is 25.57 and the 200 day moving average is 26.68. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,870m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.eqcre.com

The potential market cap would be $3,110m based on the market concensus.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC’s same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.