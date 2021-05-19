Equity – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.3% Upside

Equity with ticker code (EQC) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 29.5 and 29 with a mean TP of 29.25. Given that the stocks previous close was at 27.27 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 7.3%. The 50 day MA is 28.11 and the 200 moving average now moves to 27.7. The market cap for the company is $3,343m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.eqcre.com

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC’s same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.