Equity – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.8% Upside

Equity found using ticker (EQC) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 30 and 27 and has a mean target at 28.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 26.95 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 5.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 27.45 and the 200 day MA is 26.69. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,972m. Find out more information at: https://www.eqcre.com

The potential market cap would be $3,143m based on the market concensus.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC’s same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.