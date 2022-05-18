Equity – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.6% Upside

Equity with ticker code (EQC) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 28 and 27 calculating the mean target price we have 27.5. Now with the previous closing price of 26.03 this indicates there is a potential upside of 5.6%. The 50 day MA is 27.1 and the 200 moving average now moves to 26.38. The company has a market cap of $2,958m. Company Website: https://www.eqcre.com

The potential market cap would be $3,125m based on the market concensus.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC’s same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.