Equity – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.6% Upside

Equity found using ticker (EQC) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 28 and 27 calculating the mean target price we have 27.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 26.04 this indicates there is a potential upside of 5.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 25.87 while the 200 day moving average is 26.57. The market cap for the company is $3,142m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.eqcre.com

The potential market cap would be $3,319m based on the market concensus.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC’s same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.