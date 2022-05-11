Twitter
Equity – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.0% Upside

Broker Ratings

Equity found using ticker (EQC) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 28 and 27 calculating the mean target price we have 27.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 26.19 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 5.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 27.2 and the 200 day MA is 26.4. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,947m. Find out more information at: https://www.eqcre.com

The potential market cap would be $3,094m based on the market concensus.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC’s same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

