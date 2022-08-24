Equity – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.5% Upside

Equity with ticker code (EQC) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 30 and 27 calculating the mean target price we have 28.5. Now with the previous closing price of 27.26 this would imply there is a potential upside of 4.5%. The 50 day MA is 27.46 and the 200 day MA is 26.76. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,010m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.eqcre.com

The potential market cap would be $3,147m based on the market concensus.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC’s same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.