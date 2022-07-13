Equity – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.6% Upside

Equity with ticker code (EQC) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 30 and 27 with the average target price sitting at 28.5. With the stocks previous close at 27.5 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 3.6%. The day 50 moving average is 26.99 and the 200 day moving average is 26.6. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,098m. Company Website: https://www.eqcre.com

The potential market cap would be $3,210m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC’s same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.