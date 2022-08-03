Equity – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.0% Upside

Equity found using ticker (EQC) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 30 and 27 and has a mean target at 28.5. Now with the previous closing price of 27.66 this would imply there is a potential upside of 3.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 27.44 while the 200 day moving average is 26.7. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,994m. Company Website: https://www.eqcre.com

The potential market cap would be $3,085m based on the market concensus.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC’s same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.