Equity – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.7% Upside

Equity with ticker code (EQC) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 28 and 27 calculating the mean target price we have 27.5. With the stocks previous close at 26.77 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 2.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 25.92 and the 200 day moving average is 26.69. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,192m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.eqcre.com

The potential market cap would be $3,279m based on the market concensus.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC’s same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.