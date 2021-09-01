Equity – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.1% Upside

Equity with ticker code (EQC) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 29.5 and 29 with a mean TP of 29.25. With the stocks previous close at 26.1 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 12.1%. The day 50 moving average is 26.4 and the 200 moving average now moves to 27.54. The market cap for the company is $3,212m. Company Website: http://www.eqcre.com

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC’s same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.