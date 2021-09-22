Equity – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.8% Upside

Equity found using ticker (EQC) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 29.5 and 28 calculating the mean target price we have 28.75. Now with the previous closing price of 25.94 this would imply there is a potential upside of 10.8%. The day 50 moving average is 26.17 and the 200 day MA is 27.3. The market cap for the company is $3,170m. Find out more information at: http://www.eqcre.com

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC’s same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.