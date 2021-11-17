Equity – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.3% Upside

Equity with ticker code (EQC) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 29.5 and 28 calculating the average target price we see 28.75. With the stocks previous close at 26.07 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 10.3%. The 50 day MA is 26.31 and the 200 day MA is 26.68. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,144m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.eqcre.com

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC’s same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.