Equity – Consensus Indicates Potential -2.5% Downside

Equity with ticker code (EQC) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 27 and 24 and has a mean target at 25.5. Now with the previous closing price of 26.15 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -2.5%. The day 50 moving average is 25.48 and the 200 moving average now moves to 26.7. The market cap for the company is $2,887m. Find out more information at: https://www.eqcre.com

The potential market cap would be $2,815m based on the market concensus.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC’s same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.