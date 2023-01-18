Equity – Consensus Indicates Potential -.3% Downside

Equity with ticker code (EQC) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 27 and 24 calculating the mean target price we have 25.5. With the stocks previous close at 25.58 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -.3%. The 50 day MA is 25.8 and the 200 day moving average is 26.44. The company has a market cap of $2,792m. Company Website: https://www.eqcre.com

The potential market cap would be $2,783m based on the market concensus.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC’s same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.