Equinix, Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 9.2% Upside

Equinix, Inc. with ticker code (EQIX) have now 22 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 652 and 520 and has a mean target at 614.82. Now with the previous closing price of 562.8 this would imply there is a potential upside of 9.2%. The day 50 moving average is 553.06 while the 200 day moving average is 540.98. The company has a market capitalisation of $47,099m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.equinix.com

Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world’s leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. On this global platform for digital business, companies come together across more than 50 markets on five continents to reach everywhere, interconnect everyone and integrate everything they need to create their digital futures.