Equinix, Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 7.4% Upside

Equinix, Inc. with ticker code (EQIX) now have 22 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 699 and 520 calculating the average target price we see 622.23. Given that the stocks previous close was at 579.35 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 7.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 565.21 and the 200 day moving average is 547.72. The market capitalisation for the company is $49,898m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.equinix.com

Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world’s leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. On this global platform for digital business, companies come together across more than 50 markets on five continents to reach everywhere, interconnect everyone and integrate everything they need to create their digital futures.