Equinix, Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 2.8% Upside

Equinix, Inc. with ticker code (EQIX) now have 21 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 725 and 532 with a mean TP of 653.33. With the stocks previous close at 635.75 this indicates there is a potential upside of 2.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 597.86 and the 200 day moving average is 566.69. The company has a market cap of $55,316m. Find out more information at: http://www.equinix.com

Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world’s leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most interconnected data centers. On this global platform for digital business, companies come together across more than 50 markets on five continents to reach everywhere, interconnect everyone and integrate everything they need to create their digital futures.