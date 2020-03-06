Equinix – Consenus Indicates Potential 8.8% Upside

Equinix with ticker code (EQIX) now have 21 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 742 and 532 calculating the mean target price we have 671.19. With the stocks previous close at 616.67 this indicates there is a potential upside of 8.8%. The day 50 moving average is 613.68 and the 200 moving average now moves to 575.45. The company has a market capitalisation of $50,549m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.equinix.com

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world’s leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most interconnected data centers. On this global platform for digital business, companies come together across more than 50 markets on five continents to reach everywhere, interconnect everyone and integrate everything they need to create their digital futures.

