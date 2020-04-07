Equinix – Consenus Indicates Potential 6.6% Upside

Equinix with ticker code (EQIX) now have 20 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 730 and 532 calculating the average target price we see 665.85. Now with the previous closing price of 624.69 this indicates there is a potential upside of 6.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 600.8 while the 200 day moving average is 580.96. The market capitalisation for the company is $55,728m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.equinix.com

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world’s leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most interconnected data centers. On this global platform for digital business, companies come together across more than 50 markets on five continents to reach everywhere, interconnect everyone and integrate everything they need to create their digital futures.

