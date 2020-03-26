Equinix – Consenus Indicates Potential 22.5% Upside

Equinix found using ticker (EQIX) now have 20 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 722 and 532 with the average target price sitting at 668.55. Now with the previous closing price of 545.89 this indicates there is a potential upside of 22.5%. The day 50 moving average is 600.64 while the 200 day moving average is 576.48. The market cap for the company is $47,329m. Find out more information at: http://www.equinix.com

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world’s leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most interconnected data centers. On this global platform for digital business, companies come together across more than 50 markets on five continents to reach everywhere, interconnect everyone and integrate everything they need to create their digital futures.

