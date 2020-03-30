Equinix – Consenus Indicates Potential 13.2% Upside

Equinix with ticker code (EQIX) have now 20 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 718 and 532 with a mean TP of 665.1. With the stocks previous close at 587.58 this indicates there is a potential upside of 13.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 599.8 while the 200 day moving average is 577.65. The market cap for the company is $50,777m. Find out more information at: http://www.equinix.com

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world’s leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most interconnected data centers. On this global platform for digital business, companies come together across more than 50 markets on five continents to reach everywhere, interconnect everyone and integrate everything they need to create their digital futures.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn