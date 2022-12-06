Equifax, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential -3.6% Downside

Equifax, Inc. with ticker code (EFX) have now 17 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 230 and 150 calculating the mean target price we have 194.12. Now with the previous closing price of 201.38 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -3.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 176.84 while the 200 day moving average is 197.72. The company has a market cap of $23,715m. Company Website: https://www.equifax.com

The potential market cap would be $22,860m based on the market concensus.