Equals Group PLC 79.7% potential upside indicated by Canaccord Genuity

Equals Group PLC with ticker (LON:EQLS) now has a potential upside of 79.7% according to Canaccord Genuity.







Canaccord Genuity set a target price of 164 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Equals Group PLC share price of 91 GBX at opening today (04/04/2023) indicates a potential upside of 79.7%. Trading has ranged between 70 (52 week low) and 101 (52 week high) with an average of 363,266 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £162,406,700.



Equals Group Plc is a United Kingdom-based fintech payments company. The Company develops and sells payment platforms to enable organizations to move and manage their money flows through its payment and card products. It provides small and medium enterprises a suite of payments products across foreign exchange transactions, prepaid card solutions, faster payments and accounts into which receipts can be credited and payments made. Its segment includes International Payments, Currency Cards, Travel Cash, Banking, and Central. The International Payments channel provides wire transfer foreign exchange transactions direct to bank accounts. Travel Money comprises of currency cards and physical currency. It offers business and retail bank accounts with all the payments functionality offered by banks, namely bankers automated clearing services, direct debits, international payments, and a debit card. It operates in brands namely, Equals Money, Equals Money Solutions, Equal Connect, others.







