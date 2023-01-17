Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Equals Group PLC 35.6% potential upside indicated by Canaccord Genuity

Broker Ratings

Equals Group PLC with ticker (LON:EQLS) now has a potential upside of 35.6% according to Canaccord Genuity.



Canaccord Genuity set a target price of 149 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Equals Group PLC share price of 96 GBX at opening today (17/01/2023) indicates a potential upside of 35.6%. Trading has ranged between 58 (52 week low) and 101 (52 week high) with an average of 267,214 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £170,041,334.

Equals Group Plc is a United Kingdom-based fintech payments company. The Company develops and sells payment platforms to enable organizations to move and manage their money flows through its payment and card products. It provides small and medium enterprises a suite of payments products across foreign exchange transactions, prepaid card solutions, faster payments and accounts into which receipts can be credited and payments made. Its segment includes International Payments, Currency Cards, Travel Cash, Banking, and Central. The International Payments channel provides wire transfer foreign exchange transactions direct to bank accounts. Travel Money comprises of currency cards and physical currency. It offers business and retail bank accounts with all the payments functionality offered by banks, namely bankers automated clearing services, direct debits, international payments, and a debit card. It operates in brands namely, Equals Money, Equals Money Solutions, Equal Connect, others.



