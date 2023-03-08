EQT Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 46.3% Upside

EQT Corporation found using ticker (EQT) have now 19 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 67 and 31 and has a mean target at 48.21. With the stocks previous close at 32.95 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 46.3%. The day 50 moving average is 33.03 and the 200 moving average now moves to 39.95. The market cap for the company is $11,874m. Find out more information at: https://www.eqt.com

The potential market cap would be $17,373m based on the market concensus.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play. The company was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.